Market sentiments were bullish today as some blue-chip stocks recorded massive gains causing the All-Share Index of the NGX to appreciate by 0.37%, closing at 71,283.34 points.

Equities also gained N126 billion as the market capitalization appreciated to N39.001 trillion. Even though market breadth was negative as 39 stocks closed negative compared to 21 stocks that closed positive, the gains recorded were heavy enough to wipe out losses, as NESTLE recorded a 9.52% gain while SEPLAT recorded a 10.00% gain.

There was a decline in traded volume to 360.601 million units against yesterday’s 534.619 million units, and in terms of value, there was an appreciation to N6.61 billion against yesterday’s N5.62 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,283.34 points

% Day Change: +0.37%%

Day’s Lowest: 71,005.37 points

Day’s Highest: 71,360.17 points

% YTD: +39.01%

Market Cap: N39.00 trillion

Volume Traded: 360.60 million

Value: N6.61 billion

Deals: 6,579

Top Gainers

SEPLAT: +10.00% to close at N2310.10

MEYER: +9.79% to close at N3.59

SUNUASSUR: +9.56% to close at N1.49

NESTLE: +9.52% to close at N1150.00

CONHALLPLC: +9.24% to close at N1.30

Top Losers

GUINEAINS: -10% to close at N0.27

OMATEK: -9.88% to close at N0.73

ABBEYBDS: -9.68% to close at N1.68

NEIMETH: -9.45% to close at N1.82

TANTALIZER: -8.62% to close at N0.53

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, GTCO (-0.13%) led with 56.91 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (+1.34%) with 27.38 million units, UBA (-0.23%) with 21.45 million units, NSLTECH (+9.09%) with 20.65 million units, and ACCESSCORP (-0.56%) with 15.91 million units.

In terms of trading value, GTCO also led with N2.19 billion, followed by MTNN (0.00) with N688.36 million, NESTLE (+9.52%) with N482.04 million, UBA (-0.23%) with N456.47 million, and SEPLAT (+10.00%) with N438.59 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Aside SEPLAT which topped the gainers chart, trading was relatively quiet for stocks worth over one trillion, as GTCO (-0.13%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.43%) recorded price declines while other SWOOT members recorded zero price change.

Trading was negative for tier-1 banks as they all recorded price declines. GTCO (-0.13%), ZENITHBANK (-0.43%), ACCESSCORP (-0.56%), UBA (-0.23%), and FBNH (-2.02%).