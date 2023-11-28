As part of signs pointing to the start of the take-profit period in the NGX, the market’s All-Share Index depreciated by 0.44% to close at 71,041.05 points.

Equities lost N165 billion as the market capitalization declined to N38.875 trillion, as some of the market’s best gainers this year pared gains, such as CWG, which declined by 9.45%. The market’s largest stock, DANGCEM also lost 2.44%.

There was a decline in the volume of trading to 534.619 million units against yesterday’s 746.67 million units. In terms of value, there was a slight decline to N5.62 billion as against yesterday’s N5.945 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,041.05 points

% Day Change: -0.44%

Day’s Lowest: 71,000.10 points

Day’s Highest: 71,438.19 points

% YTD: +38.61%

Market Cap: N38.88 trillion

Volume Traded: 534.62 million

Value: N5.62 billion

Deals: 8,136

Top Gainers

NSLTECH: +10% to close at N0.66

MECURE: +9.99% to close at N10.13

SUNUASSUR: +9.68% to close at N1.36

CONHALLPLC: +9.17% to close at N1.19

ROYALEX: +6.35% to close at N0.67

Top Losers

OMATEK: -10% to close at N0.81

IKEJAHOTEL: -9.87% to close at N4.20

NEIMETH: -9.87% to close at N2.01

WAPIC: -9.72% to close at N0.65

CWG: -9.45% to close at N6.90

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume traded, ACCESSCORP (-0.55%) led with 52.36 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (-1.63%) with 46.56 million units, UPDCREIT (+1.19%) with 46.21 million units, UBA (+1.18%) with 36.35 million units, and UNITYBNK (+0.60%) with 31.25 million units.

In terms of value traded, ACCESSCORP also led with N942.76 million, followed by UBA with N774.30 million, ZENITHBANK (-0.42%) with N358.33 million, GTCO (-0.90%) with N338.64 million, and OANDO (-1.71%) with N319.66 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

The market was bearish for SWOOTs as DANGCEM (-2.44%), GTCO (-0.90%), and ZENITHBANK (-0.42%) all shed prices while the remaining members of the category (BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, and SEPLAT) recorded no price changes.

For Tier-1 banks, the market reversed direction from yesterday as ACCESSCORP, GTCO, and ZENITHBANK declined, while FBNH (+1.36%) and UBA (+1.18%) experienced price gains.