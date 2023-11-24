iConnect, Slot, Glo World, Casper Gadgets, SPAR, Reena’s, Royalline, Doe Resources, Pointek , Finet, Kolia Angels, iMate and Rewjido , powered by Redington, now offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with a gorgeous new design and a powerful 48MP Main camera with a new 2x Telephoto option.

It comes with an A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C; iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are said to be Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, with a strong and lightweight titanium design, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, A17 Pro, and USB-C.

Customers are now able to buy the iPhone 15 lineup beginning 20th of October 2023.

For complete pricing and availability details, please visit https://mea.redingtongroup.com/ng/apple/