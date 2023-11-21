Autogon AI, an African artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced today the launch of its no-code platform to help businesses automate their operations and make data-driven decisions.

Businesses across many industries can use Autogon for a wide array of real-world applications including subscriber behaviour analysis, disease diagnosis, delivery route optimization, crop yield prediction, recommender systems for career guidance, and more.

The user-friendly platform offers a vast suite of tools such as predictive models, generative AI and computer vision, that are easily accessible to both technical and non-technical professionals.

“After over a year of work behind the scenes, we are excited to launch Autogon which helps businesses automate their operations and growth,” said Ebuka Obi, CEO and founder of Autogon AI. The startup was inspired by Ebuka’s decade-long experience building tech products and seeing many businesses struggle to access tools that help them make better data-driven decisions.

He was recently the CTO and co-founder of Africa’s leading AI-powered identity verification company Prembly (formerly known as IdentityPass).

While at Prembly, Obi Ebuka David was able to build AI face biometric fraud detection and multiple AI tools to accurately detect and prevent fraud for digital institutions in Africa, serving hundreds of African businesses.

“As the leading African AI platform, we’re breaking down barriers and making AI accessible to everyone. Having access to data-driven decisions is no longer reserved to a select few companies,” Obi said.

Autogon’s AI platform will help businesses save time and money, improve efficiency, and free up employees to focus on more strategic tasks.

With Autogon, users can create AI models quickly using drag-and-drop features. Think: creating a custom Chatbot or a fraud detection system in less than 5 minutes.

Using Autogon Qore, users can perform text-to-image generation and classification, text-to-speech and speech-to-text, sentiment analysis, voice cloning, and more.

Chatbot enables you to ask questions about the future, analyse medical images, and more. Autogon’s marketplace democratises access to AI by allowing anyone to buy and sell AI projects and models across 20+ industries.

Businesses can buy vetted prebuilt models from Autogon Marketplace and go live with it immediately.

Key Features

Effortless AI Model Creation: Autogon simplifies the typically complex process of AI model creation. Users can easily define objectives, choose data sources, and train models without encountering the usual technical hurdles. Seamless Integration: Integrating AI into existing workflows can often be a challenging task. Autogon makes this process smooth and intuitive, facilitating a seamless transition to data-driven decision-making. Automated Decision Insights: Autogon’s no-code AI platform offers businesses invaluable insights from their data. This empowers them to make informed decisions, leading to sustainable growth and success. Real-Time Adaptation: The business world is in a constant state of flux, and Autogon’s AI models are designed to adapt to these changes effectively. They ensure that businesses remain ahead of the curve and can respond to evolving circumstances.

The platform which has been in beta phase for the last 3 months has users (developers and executives) from leading African companies such as Access Bank, Kuda and The Bulb.

“This is just the beginning for Autogon,” said Obi. “We have a robust roadmap to rapidly advance our platform’s capabilities. As Africa’s leading AI platform Autogon is bringing the world’s latest technological advancement to Africa because we believe that Africa is home to the future of AI.”

Autogon’s AI platform is easy to use and does not require any coding knowledge.

To learn more or sign up for a free trial, visit https://autogon.ai