The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that in less than five years, his administration has provided over 3,000 homes for residents of the state.

The governor made this disclosure at the Conference of Directors of Lands in the Federal and State Ministries, Departments and Agencies, themed “Improving Land-Based Revenue of the Federating Units in Nigeria through Efficient and Effective Land Administration”, held in Lagos on Wednesday.

The governor, represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Housing, Barr. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare said that the housing projects were delivered through Direct Budgetary Allocation and Joint Venture Partnership.

More Insights

According to the governor, the mass housing schemes and other supporting infrastructure initiated by the Lagos State government was informed by the growing housing deficit in Nigeria which currently stands at an estimated 28 million in 2023.

He further disclosed that out of the 28 million housing deficit figure, Lagos stood at a 17 million deficit, with an estimated 500,000 people migrating into Lagos annually.

“It is pertinent to address the housing gap in the state with credence to the burning national issues. The growing housing deficit in Nigeria has risen from seven million in 1991 to an estimated 28 million in 2023,”, she said.

The governors revealed the areas of the state where there are ongoing mass housing projects including Obese Phase II, Egan, Sangotedo, Epe, and Badagry, among others.

Adoption of Model Mortgage Foreclosure Law in four states

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa who was present at the event disclosed that four states including Lagos, Kaduna, Ekiti, and Nasarawa had adopted the Model Mortgage Foreclosure Law, a housing industry stakeholders’ initiative aimed at ensuring that investments in the housing and mortgage sector are protected.

“As of today, the Model Mortgage Foreclosure Law has been passed in four states, including Lagos, Kaduna, Ekiti, and Nasarawa States. We aim to drive its passage in all the states of the federation as part of our efforts to ensure that investments in the housing and mortgage sector are protected.

“We must think out of the box, innovate and learn to do things differently. This will help us make progress and change the narrative going forward”, he said.

What you should know

The Conference of Directors of Lands is an annual event that creates an enabling environment for Directors of Lands from the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory as well as key stakeholders with varied experiences in the public and private sectors to converge and share ideas on how to generate policies for effective and efficient land administration beneficial to Nigeria and its citizens.