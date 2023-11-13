The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed it has made a shift from the traditional paper and pencil test to the Computer-Based Test mode for the Senior School Certificate Examination.

The announcement, conveyed by WAEC’s acting head of the Public Affairs Unit, Moyosola Adesina, outlined the transition.

The Computer-Based Test model will be implemented starting with the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates in February 2024.

What they said

This was stated in a press release by the Public Affairs Department titled: ‘WAEC Nigeria to conduct computer-based WASSCE for private candidates.

The statement also notified the public that registration for the upcoming Computer-Based Test will commence on Monday, December 18, 2023. It will also be concluded in urban centres/cities and candidates with special needs have been factored into the plan.



What the statement reads

According to the statement,

“In line with global best practices, the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform the general public and all its stakeholders, that it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination (CBE).

“The innovation will commence with WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024- First Series, which is slated to be held in February 2024.

“While the objective test will be fully Computer Based, the Essay and Test of Practical papers will be hybrid, in which the examination questions will be delivered on screen and candidates required to write the answers on the answer booklets given to them”

Students were therefore advised to hone their computer skills in preparation for the examination.