The Nigerian Customs Agency has revealed that its officers intercepted Marijuana, Tramadol, and foreign parboiled rice worth over N900 million from August to October 2023.

This was shared in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Mailafiya Magaji.

According to the press release shared on their official X handle, the officers of the agency confiscated 17 sacks containing 1,199 loaves of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana), totalling 663.5kg in September and October 2023.

The statement further explained the operations carried out in various states across the country, saying,

“The arrests were conducted along the Moba waterways and Sanki Beach Axis on the 31st of August, 2023 and 4th of October, 2023, respectively.

“The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Odaudu Salefu, stated that the Command also confiscated 66,000 capsules of 225mg Tramadol and 1,257 sacks of foreign parboiled rice, collectively exceeding a duty paid value of 50 million Naira.

“In the same vein, the Command seized 3,750 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) during two separate arrests on the 27th of October, 2023.”

Speaking further on the operations of the agency, Magaji noted that the Western Marine Command (WMC) of customs seized 103 sacks containing 8,240 loaves of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana), promptly handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“It is noteworthy that in August 2023, the WMC seized 103 sacks containing 8,240 loaves of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana), promptly handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the 7th of September, 2023.

“The cumulative value of the ten seizures conducted by the WMC from August to October 2023 amounts to N923,794,000 Naira only,” he added.

He emphasized the importance of the general public to respect and adhere to the Government’s fiscal policies, prohibitions, and restrictions, stressing that the measures are in place to safeguard national security, foster economic growth, and contribute to the overall progress of Nigeria.

Furthermore, Nigeria Customs also claimed that the agency generated over N11 billion in revenue as a result of its successful operations across the country.

According to the agency, this revenue was collected within the timeframe of three months (August to October 2023) and was remitted to the account of the federal government.

The Customs Area Controller, Ben Oramalugo, revealed that the surge in revenue generation can be attributed to the Command’s commitment to trade facilitation, enforcement of Customs laws, and fostering a conducive business environment.

“The Command had generated N11,679,732,583.91 as revenue for the Federal Government in September and October 2023. Combined with the revenue collected from January to August 2023, the Command’s total collection stands at N59,087,983,670.64.

“These achievements were possible through timely sharing of credible intelligence and effective collaboration between all units of the Nigeria Customs Service in Oyo and Osun States, including the Federal Operations Unit and Border Drill,” he stated.