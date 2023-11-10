Power Minister, Bayo Adelabu has commissioned a 352-kilowatt peak solar mini-grid in Nasarawa state. This is according to a November 10 report via Arise News.

The project was developed by PowerGen and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), to launch a solar mini-grid in Toto, Nasarawa.

The 352 kwp kilowatts peak of solar power interconnected hybrid mini-grid plant is the first of its kind in Nigeria designed to provide electricity to households and businesses in the area.

The project was developed through the World Bank-funded Performance-Based Grant (PBG) under the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

During the commissioning, the Power Minister, Bayo Adelabu said:

“The mini-grid we are inaugurating today is, therefore, a beacon of hope and a living proof of our commitment to reinvigorate the power sector as it symbolizes our pledge to provide affordable energy to our rural communities.”

The Minister further emphasized that the enactment of the 2023 Electricity Act has created a conducive environment for the development of initiatives that electrify rural communities, fostering opportunities for both local and international investors to participate in the power sector.

Adelabu, addressing the press regarding the project, highlighted that over 180,000 individuals are currently benefiting from continuous power supply, thanks to the initiative, without imposing additional strain on the national grid.

He explained that the project streamlines the electricity supply process by seamlessly transitioning from the generation phase to the distribution phase.

This approach not only enhances energy accessibility but also contributes to the decentralization of power distribution, ensuring more reliable and uninterrupted services for the targeted communities.

Meanwhile, Seun Edun, the Country Director at PowerGen said:

“The hybrid mini-grid consists of 352 kilowatts solar photovoltaics, 972-kilowatt hour battery energy storage systems and a 400-kilowatt backup diesel generator supplying electricity to over 2000 residential and commercial customer connections and counting.“

Furthermore, at the event, Ogunmoke Derana, representing the Managing Director of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), highlighted the existing challenges shaped by current macroeconomic conditions, rendering it financially impractical for distribution companies to extend services to specific locations within their designated coverage areas under the prevailing grid arrangements.

In response, AEDC aims to capitalize on the success of ongoing projects, fostering enhanced collaborations to facilitate the implementation of similar initiatives in the future.

The intention is to strengthen partnerships that enable distribution companies to navigate the economic landscape effectively and extend their services to areas facing commercial viability challenges within the existing grid framework.

What you should know

Toto Mini-Grid is the latest of over 100 Mini-Grids so far deployed nationwide through the Nigeria Electrification Project.