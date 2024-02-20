President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive for the immediate clearance of the N342.3 million outstanding electricity bill with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The directive from the President comes after the State House Management and AEDC completed their account reconciliation.

According to the statement, against the backdrop of AEDC’s initial claim in newspaper ads, citing a debt of N923 million, correspondence from AEDC’s management to the State House Permanent Secretary on February 14, 2024, shows the real outstanding amount is N342,352,217.46.

What the President is Saying

The Statement reads:

“President Bola Tinubu has directed immediate settlement of outstanding electricity bill due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

“The President’s directive follows the reconciliation of accounts between the State House Management and AEDC.

“Contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46, according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated February 14, 2024.

“Having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given assurance that the debt will be paid to AEDC before the end of this week.”

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) issued a ten-day notice to eighty-six Federal, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) demanding payment of a staggering N41.7 billion in outstanding debts.

The Discos listed the Presidential Villa, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Health, the CBN governor, as well as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.

“Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) is constrained to do this publication of the details of government ministries, departments and agencies with outstanding unpaid bills for services offered to them through the provision of electricity supply in that our previous attempt to make them honour their obligations have not achieved the desired results,” the statement reads.