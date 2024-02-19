Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has issued a ten-day notice to eighty-six Federal, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) demanding payment of a staggering N41.7 billion in outstanding debts.

A circular titled “Notice of Disconnection,” published on Monday, disclosed AEDC’s action of giving a ten-day notice to eighty-six Federal MDAs.

According to the circular, N41.7 billion in outstanding debt existed as of December 2023.

The distribution company says that the previous attempt to get the ministries to pay their outstanding debts has proved futile.

Writing in the publication, the Discos listed the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Health, the CBN governor, as well as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.

The publication reads,

“Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) is constrained to do this publication of the details of government ministries, departments and agencies with outstanding unpaid bills for services offered to them through the provision of electricity supply in that our previous attempt to make them honour their obligations have not achieved the desired results.”

The circular further noted that a 10-day deadline has been issued for the MDAs to make the payment to have their service disconnected from the Discos.

“The relevant MDAs (as listed above) are hereby given notice that ADEC shall after the expiration of 10 days from the day of this publication, that is Wednesday, 28 th February 2024, embark on the disconnection of our services to them until they discharge their obligations to us by paying their debts.”

What you should know

The Nigeria electricity sector has grappled with a delusive perception of a brighter power industry following the 2013 privatization exercise.

According to a recent report, The sector Is currently grappling with an inherited debt crisis of over N3 trillion.

Meanwhile, Nairametrics reported Federal Government budgeted N40 billion to settle the electricity bill debts of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) in 2024.

The item listed as ‘Settlement of MDAs’ electricity debts’, was in the sectoral allocation details released by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola.

The amount is the same as what was budgeted for 2023 but higher than what was budgeted in 2022 (N27 billion).