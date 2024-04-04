Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has issued an apology for mistakenly billing customers for Band A tariff rate, who have since been downgraded to Band B.

The company explained in a circular posted on Thursday that a system glitch was the reason for the billing error.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, increased electricity tariff for electricity consumers categorized under Band a from N65/kWh to N225.

Meanwhile, the commission stated that the hike in rate will not affect customers under other categories.

In response, Abuja Disco reportedly increased its tariff for customers who were presumably under the Band A category.

The company, however, issued an apology stating that the increase in tariff was as a result of system glitch as the customers had already been downgraded to Band B.

“This is to inform customers across the Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) franchise that we are aware of the wrong charges faced by some Band A customers who tried to recharge their meters following the new tariff regime.

“This was due to a system glitch caused by the reclassification of some Band A customers who have now been downgraded to Band B due to the number of hours of electricity supply enjoyed over the past few weeks. These erstwhile Band A customers who vended were charged the new tariff of N225 per Kilowatt Hour. Our team is working to identify the customers affected and all excess charges will be refunded.

“The situation also saw some Band A customers who are now charged N225 vend at the old rate. Once the glitch is resolved, this category of customers will now recharge their meters at the new rate of N225, which will ensure they enjoy a minimum supply of 20 hours daily.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during this change. We remain committed to improving the power supply to all categories of customers, and we crave your understanding and support as we do this,” the statement reads.

Backstory

Nairemetrics earlier reported that Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, hiked the electricity rates for customers in the Band A category.

Musliu Oseni, the Vice Chairman of NERC, made the announcement of the increase electricity rates.

According to him, consumers will now be charged N225 per kilowatt-hour, a significant rise from the previous N66 rate.

“ The commission has issued an order which is titled April supplementary order taking effect from today.

“The commission now reviewed further the application by the distribution companies and have decided that only the 17% feeder and less than 15% customers will be affected by any rate increase that the commission will ever approve for the distribution company.

“The order takes effect from today and in that order the commission has approved a rate review of N225 per killowatt hour for just under 15% of the of the customer population in NESI. That means that less than 15% of the customers will be affected,” Oseni said.