Securing a skilled job in the Netherlands is typically straightforward for migrant workers, especially through its various English/ Dutch job websites and agencies.

Nairametrics learns that the demand for highly skilled workers globally, including Nigeria is robust, prompting the establishment of a swift immigration process for entry.

Certain international employees, such as engineers, technical professionals, IT specialists, finance experts, and seasoned individuals in sales, marketing, and customer service, can also benefit from these job offers and receive tax advantages in addition.

Enhancing your prospects of securing employment in the Netherlands is easy if you possess a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree.

To ascertain whether your qualifications are recognized or if your profession is subject to regulation in the Netherlands, it is advisable to consult Nuffic, the organization dedicated to international cooperation in education.

The job application procedures in the Netherlands align closely with those in many other countries. Typically, applicants are required to submit a CV or resume, complete an application form, and compose an application letter (also referred to as a cover letter).

Successful candidates thereafter progress to an interview stage, potentially accompanied by a skills assessment based on the applied role.

Employers may also request references from previous workplaces, more prevalent in larger companies. As such, applicants should be prepared with two or three solid references.

During a job interview, you have to present original testimonials or references from past employers.

If your former employers are located outside the Netherlands, you have the option to upload these documents to LinkedIn for accessibility and verification.

Unemployment rate and job vacancies

As of 2022, the Netherlands boasted 442,000 job openings, with approximately 35,000 positions within the public sector.

Sectors with substantial job opportunities included jobs in commercial services, wholesale and retail, business services, manufacturing and energy, as well as health and social work.

Here are the thriving and growing job sectors in the Netherlands:

Agriculture and food

Creative Industries

Chemicals

Energy

IT

Health and life sciences

Logistics

Service and hospitality

Here are various job sites for Dutch and English-speaking vacancies in the Netherlands:

