Nigerian filmmaker Biodun Stephen’s “Small Talk” has had an impressive first week at the theatres as it recorded N8.6 million in ticket sales.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), “Small Talk” is currently ranked third on the Nigerian box office charts, grossing a total of ₦8.6 million between October 27, 2023, and November 2, 2023.

The comedy-drama, which was released on October 27, 2023, captures the journey to investigate a home robbery.

The cast includes notable actors such as Taye Arimoro, Moet Abebe, Blessing Nze, Greg Ojefua, Isabae U, Ajayi Korexx, Lizzy Jay, Timilehin Ojeola, Mofe Okorodudu, Bouche Oluwatosin, and Micheal John.

Biodun Stephen, a prominent Nigerian film director, writer, and producer, is renowned for her expertise in crafting romantic drama and comedy films.

One distinctive characteristic of her work is her penchant for deriving film titles from the names of the main characters depicted in the movie.

Notable examples of this unique approach include “Tiwa’s Baggage,” “Ovy’s Voice,” “Ehi’s Bitters,” and “Sobi’s Mystic.”

More movie titles grossing millions

Maintaining its top position on the box office charts is “Merry Men,” which grossed ₦21.1 million between October 27, 2023, and November 2, 2023, with a total gross of ₦84.1 million since its debut.

This marks the third consecutive week that the crime thriller has held the top spot.

In the second position is “Freelance,” an American action film written by Jacob Lentz, depicting the story of a former special forces operator, Mason Pettits, played by John Cena, who takes on a new security job.

This Hollywood title concluded the week with a total gross of ₦20.1 million.

A new addition to the cinemas is “Rapacity,” which made its debut on October 27, 2023. This Nigerian feature film tells the story of two brothers with differing temperaments who engage in a conflict.

“Rapacity” grossed a total of ₦1.8 million and features notable actors such as Akin Lewis, Boma Akpore, Lanre Afod, Liquorose, Sandra Okunzuwa, Shatta Bundle, and Tina Mba.