The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have issued a 5-day ultimatum for the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State.

The ultimatum by organized labour followed the attack on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Thursday.

The threat was issued by the leaders of the organized labour at a press conference on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Abuja.

Nationwide strike

The Organised Labour demanded the arrest and prosecution of the Special Adviser to the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Special Duties, threatening to embark on a nationwide industrial action if their demands were not carried out.

Some of the other demands made on the Federal Government by the leaders of the 2 unions include the removal of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, and Area Commander, among other officials, for their alleged complicity in the brutalisation and humiliation of Ajaero and other workers.

The union leaders accused the Imo State government as well as the police of being responsible for the attack on the NLC leader.

Imo State Government, Police deny allegations

Meanwhile, the Imo State Government and the police denied every allegation against them in their separate responses on Friday.

Speaking on the issue earlier at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, denied the allegation of being responsible for the attack on Ajaero, saying it took his intervention before the NLC leaders in his state who were suspended and replaced with the caretaker committee were reinstated.

Uzodimma accused Ajaero, an indigene of Imo State, of being involved in local politics.

More to follow…