Leading fintech company PalmPay has copped the award of Excellence in the Fintech Category at the recently concluded 2023 Digital Nigeria Conference organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The three-day conference and awards dinner at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja, last week recognized PalmPay for its effort in providing excellent payment services for millions of unbanked communities across Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay, noted that since commencing in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, PalmPay has provided Nigerians with fast, seamless and secure financial transactions.

“The Excellence in the Fintech Category award is another testament to PalmPay’s efforts to support the government’s drive to empower millions of unbanked Nigerians economically by bridging the country’s financial inclusion gap.

“This drive has led us over the years to develop an impressive suite of financial products on our PalmPay platform, resulting in over 30 million users and 1.1 million businesses, including 600,000 merchants and 500,000 agents as part of our cashless payment ecosystem,” Nwosu said after receiving the award.

Expressing gratitude to NITDA for the recognition, Nwosu stated that PalmPay would double its efforts to bridge the gap in financial inclusion through its continuous support of the government’s drive for economic empowerment across Nigeria.

“This award has further inspired us to redouble our efforts to make innovative financial services more inclusive to the unbanked communities. PalmPay will continue to improve our financial services to make them faster, seamless and more secure for our users,” Nwosu said.

NITDA implements Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and is vested with planning, researching, developing, standardizing, applying, coordinating, monitoring, evaluating, and regulating information technology practices in the country.

Attendees at the October 26 event cut across high-ranking government officials, experts in Nigeria’s financial industry, and top-level management staff of NITDA.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents.

Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to 30 million users, and 1.1 million businesses, including 600,000 merchants and 500,000 agents, are part of its cashless payment ecosystem.

The company has disclosed USD 140m of funding. The PalmPay app is available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store in Nigeria and Ghana, with more markets going live in 2023.