Equities trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) finished the last trading day of October on a positive note as the All-Share Index gained 1.65% to close at 69,236.19 index points.

The positive rally was enhanced by gains recorded by blue chip firms led by Airtel Africa Plc, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, and NNFM Plc, among others.

Consequently, the equities market closed with a market capitalization of N38.039 trillion as against N37.421 trillion recorded the previous day.

The market witnessed 8,027 deals, marking a 4.8% increase from the 7,656 deals recorded yesterday. There was also an appreciation in trading volume as 483.270 million shares were traded today compared to 430.393 million shares recorded yesterday.

In terms of trading value, the market recorded N6.04 billion, representing a decline of 26.9% from yesterday’s trading value of N8.26 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 69,236.19 points

% Day Change: +1.65%

Day’s Lowest: 68,111.71 points

Day’s Highest: 69,264.12 points

% YTD: +35.09%

Market Cap: N38.04 trillion

Volume Traded: 483.27 million

Value: N6.04 billion

Deals: 8,027

Top Gainers

AIRTELAFRI: +10.00% to close at N1540.10

NNFM: +9.92% to close at N19.95

Cadbury: +9.92% to close at N13.85

CHAMS: +9.90% to close at N2.22

ABCTRANS: +9.72% to close at N0.79

Top Losers

BETAGLAS: -9.93% to close at N60.30

UPL: -9.79% to close at N2.12

ELLAHLAKES: -9.56% to close at N3.50

SOVRENINS: -8.82% to close at N0.31

LEARNAFRICA: -8.79% to close at N3.30

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, JAPAULGOLD (+9.26%) led the chart with 155.59 million shares, followed by UBA (+5.29%) with 33.93 million shares, ZENITH BANK (-1.04%) with 29.90 million shares, ACCESSCORP (0.00%) with 27.44 million shares, and CHAMS (+9.90%) with 22.52 million shares.

ZENITHBANK topped the chart in terms of value with N996.45 million, followed by UBA with N688.20 million, GTCO with N627.44 million, MTNN with N508.50 million, and ACCESSCORP with N468.66 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

There were mixed sentiments for stocks worth over one trillion. AIRTELAFRI (+10.00%) recorded the largest price appreciation in the market, and BUACEMENT (+1.13%) also recorded a price appreciation. However, ZENITHBANK (-1.19%) and GTCO (-1.56%) recorded price declines. While MTNN, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT recorded price changes.

For Tier-1 banks, there were also mixed trading sentiments. FBNH (+6.48%), UBA (+5.29%) recorded price appreciation, ZENITHBANK (-1.04%), GTCO (-1.56%) recorded price declines, and ACCESSCORP recorded zero price change.