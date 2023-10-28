Participants at the Roundtable on the Electricity Act 2023 have stressed that states need support to immediately leverage the opportunities brought about by the recently enacted Electricity Act, signed by President Tinubu.

The Roundtable was held in Abuja on October 25 and 26 and was jointly convened by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the British High Commission through the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF).

The Roundtable revealed the need for a tailored approach considering each state’s unique challenges and limitations.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRasaq AbdulRahman who is the NGF Chairman highlighted the fact that all states are different when it comes to capacity and bankability to attract electricity investments. He said:

“Through these collaborations, we seek to achieve the following objectives – capacity building, policy guidance, knowledge sharing, and above all infrastructural/project development by supporting State governments in identifying and developing bankable projects in the electricity sector, ensuring that these projects meet the highest standards of technical, social, and environmental sustainability.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Pascoe, the Project Director at UKNIAF, emphasized the critical role of structure within Nigeria’s energy sector, stating that getting the structure right will pave the way for advancements in the electricity domain.

He said:

“The issue of the Nigerian energy sector is not talent, it is structure – the structure to grow, thrive, and improve state economies.

These discussions have now set the course for a promising future in the energy sector, driven by clarity, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence.”

Also, Gill Atkinson, the British Deputy High Commissioner, highlighted the significance of the new provision granting State Governments the ability to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity, emphasizing its crucial role in addressing Nigeria’s energy deficit.

She urged the exploration of new opportunities to enhance electricity production and delivery to a wider population.

Participants also underscored several critical drivers for advancing the implementation of the Electricity Act, including the following:

A seamless transition

Active engagement and management of stakeholders

Effective market coordination and governance

Fostering collaboration at a regional level.

Key decisions

At the Roundtable, some key decisions were taken and some of the highlights include:

Encouraging support from the donor community and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to align with the contextual realities of each state.

Prioritizing joint initiatives at the regional level, to ensure a cohesive implementation of the Electricity Act.

Creation of transition roadmaps based on comprehensive assessments

Utilization of diverse professional expertise to bolster the sector’s capabilities.

Establishing clear market frameworks at the state level