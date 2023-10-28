FBN Holdings Plc, the parent group of First Bank of Nigeria posted a pre-tax profit of N64.1 billion in Q3 2023, representing an increase of 61.11% year-on-year from the corresponding quarter in 2022.

The figure in Q3 2023 pushed the group’s pre-tax profit in the nine months ending September 30, 2023, to N270.33 billion, a year-on-year increase of 156.26% from the figure recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.

Key Highlights Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022

Interest income: N250.52 billion, +73.96% YoY

Interest expense: N110.15 billion, +132.43% YoY

Net interest income: N140.37 billion, +45.28% YoY

Impairment charge for losses: N24.75 billion, +64.70% YoY

Net interest income after impairment charge for losses: N115.62 billion, +41.65% YoY

Fee and commission income: N54.61 billion, +36.03% YoY

Fee and commission expense: N9.33 billion, +24.12% YoY

Net fee and commission income: N45.28 billion, +38.77% YoY

Foreign exchange income: N1.75 billion, +112.19% YoY

Operating income: N63.86 billion, +61.04% YoY

Profit before tax: N64.07 billion, +61.11% YoY

Profit for the period: N49.24 billion, +42.04% YoY

Total assets: N14.46 trillion, +36.67% YTD

Insights

FBNH displayed a strong financial performance in Q3 2023 and in the nine months ending September 30, 2023. And this is highlighted by the huge growth recorded in all the key performance indices.

In Q3, 2023, the group achieved a foreign exchange income of N1.75 billion, a surprising outcome given that many Nigerian corporates typically face losses from foreign exchange exposures.