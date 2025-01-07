Billionaire investor and renowned Strong Man of the Capital market, Femi Otedola has been named “Investor of the Year 2024” by The Nation Newspaper.

The newspaper cited the performance of two of his companies, Geregu Power and FBN Holdings as the basis for his recognition.

Otedola’s journey with FBN Holdings began with his appointment as Chairman on January 31, 2024, and within months his influence sparked a dramatic transformation of the financial services behemoth.

Why Otedola was given the award

According to The Nation newspaper, Otedola was named Investor of the Year due to the reforms he instigated in FBN Holdings and the stock market performance of his power company, Geregu Plc.

“From his dramatic emergence as the Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc to reforms which translated into exciting returns for the investors in 2024, Femi Otedola was a toast of the investing public in 2024.

With Geregu Power Plc, which he listed in 2023, sustaining its bullish run, Otedola’s positive impact on FBN Holdings consolidated his profile as a turnaround entrepreneur.

Analysts said no other Nigerian investors came close to the billionaire investor in meriting the award of the Investor of the Year for 2024.” The Nation

The paper also described Otedola’s influence in the capital market “as a Midas touch that transformed FBN Holdings and Geregu Power into glittering beacons of prosperity” rewarding investors in both companies with higher return on investment.

How FBNH and Geregu performed

According to data from Nairametrics, the stock price of FBN Holdings posted a return of 19.11% in 2024 closing the year at N28.1 per share.

The stock also hit a 52-week high of N43.95 at some point during the year, confirming its potential to attain a higher valuation in 2025.

The paper cited analyst comments which attributed this meteoric rise to Otedola’s strategic foresight and the confidence his leadership inspired among investors.

For example, under his chairmanship, FBN Holdings posted a remarkable 128% increase in profit before tax, reaching N610.86 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

The paper also cited Otedola’s substantial stake of 13.15% of the company’s shares cemented his role as a dominant force in Nigeria’s banking sector, highlighting his ability to identify opportunities where others saw risks.

Parallel to his success with FBN Holdings, Otedola’s leadership of Geregu Power Plc which the paper described as being equally transformative.

As the first power generation company listed on the Nigerian Exchange, Geregu Power’s stock price skyrocketed by 1,050% since its listing, closing in 2024 at an impressive N1,150 per share.

The company’s market capitalization now exceeds N2.88 trillion, placing it among the elite SWOOT (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion) category.

The company’s financial performance mirrored its stock market success. Geregu Power’s profit after tax doubled to N24.1 billion in the first nine months of 2024, supported by a 102% increase in revenue.

What we know

Femi Otedola’s involvement in Geregu Power and FBN Holdings has delivered significant capital appreciation for investors, marking his influence in shaping Nigeria’s corporate landscape.

At FBN Holdings, Otedola facilitated a reshuffle in the executive team, bringing in seasoned professionals to strengthen the bank’s operations and improve governance.

Similarly, Geregu Power has become a standout for its adherence to corporate governance, a factor that has bolstered investor confidence and positioned the company as a model for transparency and accountability in the energy sector.

Beyond the boardroom, Otedola’s philanthropic ventures reflect his broader commitment to societal impact.

He has made notable donations to healthcare and education, including significant contributions to the Save the Children Fund and disaster relief efforts across Nigeria. These initiatives underscore his dedication to improving lives while advancing corporate objectives.

While his business dealings have been instrumental in driving growth in Nigeria’s capital markets, Otedola’s balanced approach of combining corporate performance with social responsibility supports his reputation as a business leader with an eye for both profit and purpose.