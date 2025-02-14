I just heard though not very exclusively that super investor Mr. Femi Otedola hosted savvy businessman and impact investor Tony Elumelu at his Abu Dhabi home last night.

As soon as I got the news, I rushed to X, the platform I know Mr. Otedola frequents, and, lo and behold, a picture of both of them greeted me.

I looked closely at the image of Tony in a black T-shirt, Mr. Otedola in a brown kaftan (an unusual choice) and came to one major realization:

With these two men working together, Nigeria’s economic renaissance would be on a sure footing.

Both are members of the Presidential Advisory Committee. Both operate in almost the same sectors finance, and power, to mention a few. And both are among the most influential philanthropists of our time.

Mr. Otedola’s contributions to philanthropy are unmatched in size, reach, and depth, while Mr. Elumelu’s impact investment initiatives resonate globally.

In recent times, Mr. Otedola has positioned himself as a sort of crusader, aggressively navigating our financial system, overturning established structures, and challenging powerful blocs in a self-appointed mission to inject fresh energy into key institutions.

His efforts—particularly at FBN Holdings—are already bearing fruit, as seen in the company’s latest results, which can be directly attributed to the far-reaching reforms implemented under his leadership as chairman.

Perhaps his most notable move was securing my brother, Wale Oyedeji, who is now regarded as one of the most brilliant and astute bankers in the country.

Wale’s emergence as Group Managing Director has ensured stability and a seamless transition from vision to execution, firmly setting the institution on a trajectory of remarkable growth.

Mr. Elumelu, on the other hand, has built an enviable international career, positioning himself in the global corridors of power—a uniquely differentiating factor for an African businessman.

Coming from a class of bank CEOs who lost their positions during the Sanusi-era banking reforms, Tony has defied the odds and emerged stronger.

To the best of my knowledge, he is the only one from that group who has built a world-class career, making bold moves in sectors previously unfamiliar to him.

His true legacy, however, is the groundbreaking work of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Through this platform, he has nurtured a new generation of African entrepreneurs, supporting capacity building and instilling strong business ethics in young leaders who are, in turn, spreading the message at the grassroots level.

It is no surprise that Tony remains a fixture at global economic events, where he is consistently given marquee positions as key economic issues are discussed.

Nigeria stands to gain far more with these two working together than apart.

Their combined energy, vision, and execution-driven leadership will significantly foster private sector-led growth in the country.

Mr. Otedola’s decision to host Mr. Elumelu must be seen for what it is—a brother extending a hand to another for the betterment of our nation’s economic future.

This was a great move. Well done, gentlemen.

Duke of Shomolu