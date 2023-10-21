President Bola Tinubu recently approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri will be serving as the Director-General/CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority.

This announcement was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, late Friday.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri recently held the position of managing partner at Flint Atlantic Capital Partners. His prior experience includes serving as a senior adviser to the Ministers of Health and Finance in Nigeria. He had also worked as a primary care physician in various healthcare settings.

Academic background

Dr. Ohiri holds a medical degree from the University of Lagos and acquired a Master’s degree in Public Health and Health Policy and Management from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. During his time at Harvard, he was a Healthcare Management Fellow.

Career

Dr. Ohiri’s extensive experience in the healthcare sector spans clinical medicine, consultancy, and advisory roles in both the public and private sectors.

Aside from working as a primary care physician, he had worked as an engagement manager at McKinsey and Company, where his focus was on assisting healthcare clients in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, particularly in the areas of private equity, strategy, and organization design.

Before his tenure at McKinsey, Dr Ohiri was engaged with the World Bank Group, concentrating on strengthening health systems in emerging markets across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. He currently serves on the Board of the World Health Organization’s Alliance for Health Systems and Policy Research.

Dr. Ohiri has also been a visiting scientist at Harvard University and is a Desmond Tutu Fellow of the African Leadership Initiative. Furthermore, he is a member of the Aspen Global Leadership network.

Over the course of his career, he has been involved in numerous global expert advisory panels for international organizations, including the Institute of Medicine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.