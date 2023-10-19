The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) formerly known as NHIS, has released its requirements for new registrations, addition of dependents (family members), change of hospital, and GIFSHIP.

The goal of the NHIA is to ensure Nigerians have access to good healthcare services at incredibly subsidised rates. Its insurance package covers consultations, tests, medical consumables and minor surgeries. The GIFSHIP program allows private individuals, families and groups to enjoy the same insurance benefits. It is a good way to save costs and expenses regarding health care.

Here’s how to register:

Visit the nearest NHIA office.

Come with the originals/photocopies of the required documents based on category.

Requirements for GIFSHIP (for private individuals, families and groups)

NIN

Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age

Passport Size Photograph

GIFSHIP fee

Individuals- Accommodates a minimum of one enrollee and maximum of three enrollees with a cost of 45,000 naira per year.

Family- Mininum of one enrolee and maximum of four enrollees. The maximum enrollees can be extended to nine. It costs 60,000 naira per year.

Group- Minimum of ten enrollees. No maximum. It costs 150,000 naira per year.

Requirements for new registration (for Federal Government staff only)

Appointment letter

Birth certificate/Declaration of Age

Office ID card

Three months current payslip

Marriage certificate/Declaration of marriage from court (if married)

Wife, child/children’s birth (if any)

Hard copies of passport size photographs (spouse and children inclusive) if any.

Hospital of choice

Phone number and valid email address

Blood Group

NIN Slip (NIN is very compulsory for enrollees and dependents)

Requirements for Additional Dependents (for Federal Government Staff Only)

NHIA number

Birth Certificate (s) of dependents

NIN of dependents

Phone number

NIN (compulsory)

Valid email address

Hard copy of passport size photograph of dependent (s).

Change of Hospital (both federal staff and private)

NHIA number

NIN

Hospital of Choice.