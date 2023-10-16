In my work with a few start–up web–based business platforms, I typically have budding entrepreneurs reach out to me, excitedly explaining their lofty platform-based ideas and how they believe a Mobile Application, and justifiably so in certain instances, may not only revolutionize a certain niche sector of particularly the Nigerian economy but change it forever.

It is of course, easy to imagine themselves the next Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, or Kunle Soname of Bet9ja, until a request for access to a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and its current adoption numbers, and suddenly the hems and haws begin.

Worst still, is when inquiry is made into how much value, spending so much to get this Mobile App from Ideation to working prototype is there to be had when such and such, already existent platform(s), can quickly transition into your intended niche market by scaling their extant product to offer what you may already be proposing, and the haws get even louder (no pawn intended, I think…)

Thus, in this article, we will understand some of the more critical facets of an MVP, particularly should you be fostering ideas for a revolutionary web-based or mobile-based business or application.

A Minimum Viable Product often refers to a is a version of a product, web-based or otherwise, with just enough features to be usable and or physically tested by early adopters, more particularly friends, associates and customers wherever you might find them.

These provide your business with feedback on what’s working for them and what is not, all for future product enhancement purposes.

As can be imagined, the overall objective of an MVP is to collect valuable feedback as quickly as possible to iterate and consequently improve the product’s features, offerings, and sometimes, to some small extent, its look and brand presentation.

Though not limited to these only, some advantages an MVP affords you include:

Reduces risk: By releasing a product with a limited set of features, you can reduce the risk of developing a product or service that no one really needs or needs. If your intended market cannot clearly understand how your Mobile App will benefit them then perhaps neither will your potential investors.

Some critical questions your MVP must answer to pique investors’ interest enough to help you pivot into a market-ready Mobile Application:

Pain Points: Investors always like to see a pain point, much different from the ones already answered by many other platforms, that your MVP answers. The more pain points and hiccups presented by other platforms your idea eases, the more likely a higher adoption rate your service may enjoy, which is good for your business and investors alike.

What are your product's Death Threats: It is good to typically begin the ideation phase of an MVP with a nice lengthy list of design/feature possibilities and then ask the most painful question; 'Which of these are more likely to kill the company if you do not set the right pillars in place from the onset'. And 'In which do you have the least revenue generating confidence'. These are your Death Threats. Stacking them, from most likely to least likely and then painstakingly testing each one in the hierarchy will offer insightful answers into what features will be your business anchor when headwinds appear, and which will give the corporate sails a much-needed gust of revenue should tailwinds also come whipping through.

