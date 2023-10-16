President Bola Tinubu on Monday has sworn in three new Ministers whose nominations were recently confirmed by the Senate.

The three new appointees are Balarebe Abbas as Minister of Environment from Kaduna State, Jamila Bio as Minister of Youth Development from Kwara State, and Ayodele Olawande as Minister of State for Youth Development from Osun State.

With the swearing-in of the three new Ministers, President Tinubu’s administration now has 48 ministers in the cabinet.

More details about the Ministers

After their screening on October 4, 2023, the Senate cleared the three Ministers almost two weeks later.

Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Ayodele Olawande, and Balarabe Lawal took the oath of office at 12:15 p.m. at the Council Chamber of the State House before the start of the Federal Executive Council meeting in which Tinubu is presiding.

President Tinubu announced on September 17, 2023, that Ibrahim was his choice for the Minister of Youth, while Olawande was nominated for the position of Minister of State for Youth.

Furthermore, the President made a formal request to the Senate, asking them to vet Balarabe Lawal for the ministerial position representing Kaduna.

Ibrahim, 37, is from Kwara State. She is a medical doctor, politician development expert, and advocate of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Before her recent appointment, she held the position of National President for the APC Young Women Forum.

Olawande, aged 34, is a prominent community development specialist and an influential youth leader affiliated with the All-Progressives Congress.

Before his nomination, Olawande served as the special adviser on innovation to the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, and office of the vice president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. He occupied the role from 2019 to 2023.