Jeff Bezos, the world’s third-richest individual, has expanded his real estate portfolio with the acquisition of a $79 million mansion in South Florida’s exclusive “Billionaire Bunker.”

The Amazon.com Inc founder’s latest move comes just months after he purchased the adjacent property. The seven-bedroom mansion is situated on Indian Creek, a man-made island in the Miami area. Bezos secured the property at a 7.1% discount from its initial listing price of $85 million.

According to Bloomberg, the sale was orchestrated by Dina Goldentayer and Danilo Tavares of Douglas Elliman. Bezos, who also owns lavish properties in Washington, Beverly Hills, and Maui.

Bezos bought the neighboring home in June for $68 million. With the latest purchase, he will gain a roughly 1.8-acre (0.7-hectare) property that was built in 2000. The house last sold for $28 million in 2014.

His latest acquisition in Indian Creek spans approximately 19,000 square feet and boasts luxury amenities, including a pool, theater, library, and wine cellar, all designed with timeless European glamour.

Bezos, 59, could still make other purchases in the area, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Indian Creek, known as the “Billionaire Bunker,” is home to several other high-profile figures, including investor Carl Icahn, football star Tom Brady, singer Julio Iglesias, and Jared Kushner with Ivanka Trump. The exclusive community features around 40 residences, a country club, and even its own police department.

Other properties owned by Jeff Bezos

Apart from his properties in Indian Creek, Jeff Bezos owns homes in Washington, a $165 million, 9-acre mansion in Beverly Hills, which he acquired in 2020, and an estate in Maui.

His extravagant spending has surged since stepping down as Amazon’s CEO in 2021, especially after his separation from MacKenzie Scott.

He possesses one of the world’s priciest superyachts, the Koru, launched this year at an estimated cost of $500 million.

With a fortune of nearly $156 billion, he stands among the wealthiest homeowners in the state.