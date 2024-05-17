The U.S.-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement has finally officially come, 24 years after the bilateral agreement was provisionally applied in 2000.

The agreement has now come into force officially on May 13, 2024, This announcement was made in a statement dated May 17, 2024, on the official website of the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria.

The agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Nigeria, consistent with the U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy, and upholds high standards of aviation safety and security.

“The U.S.-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement, which has been provisionally applied since 2000, entered into force on May 13, 2024. This bilateral agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Nigeria consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy and with commitments to high standards of aviation safety and security,” the statement read in part.

The statement disclosed that the agreement includes provisions for unrestricted capacity and frequency of flights, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities. It emphasized that the U.S.-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement is a significant step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Africa.

The statement revealed that this bilateral agreement, now in force, strengthens the strong economic and commercial partnership between both countries, promotes people-to-people ties, and creates new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers.

Additionally, it noted that with the U.S.-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement, air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers and shippers, thereby promoting tourism and commerce.

What you should know about the Open Skies policy

The U.S.-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement, now in force, aligns with the U.S. Open Skies policy, which has been in place since 1992.

This policy aims to minimize U.S. government interference and maximize operational flexibility for airlines, fostering a competitive and consumer-friendly aviation environment.

According to the U.S. Department of State, which oversees civil air transportation agreements, Open Skies agreements have expanded cooperative marketing opportunities, liberalized charter regulations, and improved overall flexibility for airline operations, all while maintaining high standards of safety and security.

The U.S. Open Skies policy has played a pivotal role in the globalization of U.S. airlines by providing unrestricted market access to international markets and enabling airlines to fly to intermediate and beyond points.

Currently, the U.S. has reciprocal Open Skies agreements with over 130 partners, accounting for more than 70% of international departures from the U.S.

What this means for Nigerian airlines

The U.S.-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement provides Nigerian-owned airlines with expanded market access, allowing them to operate more routes to and from the U.S. without restrictions on capacity and frequency.

This increased operational flexibility enables Nigerian carriers to grow their international presence and compete more effectively on a global scale.

Additionally, the agreement facilitates enhanced code-sharing opportunities with U.S. carriers, improving connectivity and offering passengers a wider range of travel options.

The liberal charter regime further benefits Nigerian airlines by enabling them to operate charter flights more freely, catering to seasonal demands and niche markets.

With these new opportunities, Nigerian airlines can offer more competitive pricing and improved services, attracting more passengers and cargo.