The Nigerian Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, has publicly refuted a recent online media report which announced the rollout of a new Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) for civil servants.

The Minister clarified that the reported development is far from being concluded.

In a statement released on social media, Pate expressed his surprise at the premature announcement.

What he said

He emphasized that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) is committed to expanding financial protection for all Nigerians, not just a privileged few.

The minister highlighted the ongoing efforts to reform the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to enhance health coverage for the entire population.

“Very surprised to see this announcement on a matter that is far from being concluded,” Pate wrote. “President @officialABAT’s administration is focused in the health sector on expanding financial protection for all Nigerians, not only a few privileged ones.”

Pate further criticized the forces that have historically impeded progress on health insurance in Nigeria, noting that only about 7% of the population, or approximately 16 million Nigerians, have been covered in the past 20 years.

He urged those behind the premature announcement to refrain from conflating power with knowledge and to engage constructively in the ongoing NHIA reforms.

“I urge the proponents of this ‘project’ to tarry a bit, not conflate power with knowledge, and work through this effort constructively and as part of the NHIA reforms underway,” Pate stated. “Urging all involved to carefully consider the implications of undermining Nigeria’s progress on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for narrow and very short-term interests.”

The minister reiterated that the ongoing reforms aim to expand coverage not only for federal civil servants but also for retirees and millions of poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

This holistic approach is intended to ensure broader access to healthcare services across the country.

“The reforms will expand coverage for civil servants (including through a properly established and appropriately regulated Federal Civil Service HMO), coverage for retirees, at the same time as expanding protection for millions of poor and vulnerable Nigerians, not only for the Federal Civil Servants,” Pate concluded.

What you should know

The Platinum Post article, now disputed, had claimed that a new HMO named Federal Civil Service Health Maintenance Limited specifically for civil servants was being launched, sparking reactions and discussions among stakeholders.

The article claimed that the creation of this HMO was approved by President Bola Tinubu signalling the government’s acknowledgement of the role played by its workforce.