FairMoney, Africa’s leading neobank, has been ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in Africa according to the Financial Times. The ranking, developed in collaboration with Statista, highlights FairMoney’s exceptional and resilient growth since its establishment in 2017.

FairMoney’s category-leading growth between 2019 and 2022 underscores its dedication to expanding services that drive financial inclusion and economic empowerment for millions of consumer and business bank users.

FairMoney’s Co-Founder & CEO Laurin Hainy expressed gratitude for the recognition while emphasizing the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer empowerment. FairMoney’s continuous pursuit of growth and improvement reflects its mission to set new industry standards and exceed expectations.

Commenting on this recognition Hainy said, “This prestigious recognition, compiled by Statista, reflects our phenomenal growth trajectory and hard work.” ”We are building something that’s not fully reflected in these numbers yet. FairMoney is a catalyst for financial inclusion and empowerment. Our 17 million downloads solidify our position as Nigeria’s #1 neo bank and this is just the beginning. We are on a mission to bring financial inclusion to the underbanked and become a defining force in Africa’s financial future. This incredible achievement wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated team, trusted partners, and amazing customers.” Hainy added.

In the latest Financial Times ranking for Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2024, FairMoney shines as a resilient and innovative player in the region’s fintech landscape, dedicated to advancing financial inclusion and shaping Africa’s economic narrative.

This recognition from the Financial Times adds to FairMoney’s list of achievements, including being named among the top 100 most promising startups globally by CB Insights.

FairMoney a leading Nigerian Neobank, launched in 2017 with a mission to build Africa’s money story and bring financial inclusion to underbanked people in emerging markets, empowering them with innovative, tech-driven financial solutions. FairMoney’s neo-banking solutions include current accounts, savings, lending, deposits, peer-to-peer payments, bill payments, POS payment acceptance, and business solutions amongst many other disruptive services. With over 17 Million App downloads, FairMoney is considered one of the fastest-growing companies in Africa and the leading Neobank in the continent. FairMoney is backed by the most prominent fintech investors like DST, TLcom Capital, newfund, Flourish Ventures, SpeedInvest, and Tiger Global.

