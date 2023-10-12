President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukoyede as the new chairman to lead the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ola Olukoyede is a thorough-bred lawyer with over twenty-two (22) years of experience at the Bar, as well as a regulatory compliance consultant, who specializes in compliance management, corporate intelligence, and fraud management.

He is a certified fraud examiner who has led investigations and civil litigation of fraud and financial crimes in international development projects. He specializes in anti-corruption research and analysis, corporate and business intelligence gathering, and processing.

Academic background

Born in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on October 14, 1969, he had his university education in Lagos State University; University of Lagos; Institute of Arbitration ICC – Paris, France and University of Harvard (Kennedy School of Executive Education).

Career

He worked as a lawyer at the law firm of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo before he clinched the EFCC job. At EFCC, he had an extensive career as a certified fraud examine, leading and managing the investment which includes civil litigation of fraud and financial crimes for international development projects.

He also served as the Chief of Staff Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023) which qualified him to be appointed as chairman of the commission.

On November 28, 2018, the Senate confirmed Olanipekun Olukoyede as the Secretary to EFCC which is by section 2(3) of the 2004 Act that established the commission.

Olukoyede served as the Chief of Staff to the former EFCC Chair, Ibrahim Magu, who was appointed on September 10, 2018, by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is a member of the Fraud Advisory Panel (UK), and also a member, of the Federal Government Technical Committee on the Repositioning of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.