Charterhouse, one of the seven prestigious and renowned British independent educational institutions with a rich history spanning over four centuries, is proud to announce the opening of its first African school in Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling economic hub.

The greenfield construction project represents a $150 million investment, marking a significant commitment to advancing education in Lagos State, Nigeria, and the West African sub-region.

The introduction of Charterhouse Lagos marks the convergence of British independent school heritage with cutting-edge educational practices, ushering in a new era of excellence in West African education.

The construction of the school is currently in progress on a sprawling 70-hectare site located at Ogombo in Lekki, Lagos. Charterhouse Lagos represents a remarkable educational undertaking in Lagos State, with the planned $150 million campus expected to be fully delivered in 2028.

The school’s development will unfold gradually, with the first intake of primary school students in September 2024.

On completion, the school will ultimately accommodate students from Years 1-13, ranging from 5 to 18 years old.

John Todd, the Founding Head of Charterhouse Lagos, conveyed his enthusiasm during the school’s inauguration, stating,

“With the establishment of Charterhouse Lagos, we are introducing an educational institution to Nigeria with a vision to opening a new chapter in the educational story of West Africa.

We are bringing world-class British education to Lagos, Nigeria, extending a warm invitation for your children to embark on an unparalleled voyage of learning, bolstered by a world-class purpose-built campus and an excellent academic programme.”

Mr Todd further underscored the significance of this venture, saying,

“We take immense pride in being the inaugural Charterhouse school on the African continent, and we are committed to infusing the very essence of Charterhouse’s traditions and values into our institution, all while drawing inspiration from the forward-thinking ethos that continues to propel the institution’s contemporary success.”

Returning to Lagos holds personal significance for Mr. Todd, who shared,

” This is an exceptional opportunity that brings me back to Lagos—a place of profound personal and professional importance.

I previously served in the education sector here, and two of my children were born in Lagos. It is a privilege to contribute the skills and experience I have gained as both a leader and a parent to our new school.”

The iconic Charterhouse Lagos campus will nestle on a total land area of 700,000 square metres. The facilities set for completion in July 2024 for the commencement of Phase 1 in September 2024 will include the following:

Science-Tech- Engineering-Arts-Mathematics (STEAM) labs Music, Art, and Drama studios

An Aquatics Centre (a 25m swimming pool and a training pool

Indoor and outdoor Football pitches and Basketball courts

Gymnasium

A Welcome Centre

Dining Hall

A 257-seat Lecture Theatre

A Medical Centre

An Operations Centre

A Central Administration Building

Teachers’ Apartments

Phase 2 and 3 of the school’s expansion plans for Middle and Senior school, respectively, will have Boys’ and Girls’ boarding houses, a 400m athletics track, a standard football pitch, a dance studio, an indoor NBA standard basketball arena, an indoor sports centre, an 800-seat performing arts theatre, a 3-storey library, and covered sports areas.

In addition to its state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional learning experience for the students, Charterhouse Lagos also provides a deliberate and well-curated Teacher’s Training and Professional Development approach, with a team dedicated to developing the skills of teachers towards making a remarkable impact on the quality of learning in the classroom.

Charterhouse Lagos extends an open invitation to families to explore the extraordinary educational opportunities it offers. Mr. Todd concludes,

“Reach out to us today and discover how your child can be an integral part of this remarkable journey.”

Comments from Distinguished Guests at the Launch and Press Conference of Charterhouse Lagos

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu

“The establishment of Charterhouse Lagos signifies a watershed moment in the collective effort of the private and public sector of our economy in providing quality education underscoring the importance of broadening the horizon of our children and exposing them to new curricula that will further instil globally acceptable skills in them and position them to compete favourably on the world stage.

“The collaboration between Charterhouse and the Government in bringing this institution to Lagos serves as a prime example of the power of public-private partnerships.

It is through these partnerships that we can bridge the gaps and enhance the quality of education in our state. We are indeed very proud that Charterhouse’s groundbreaking in Africa is Lagos.

This to us is an acknowledgement by the international community of our strident efforts in the area of education.”

British Deputy High Commissioner – Johnny Baxter

“Charterhouse Lagos is the First British Independent school in West Africa. Their goal is to be global in their outlook and local in their focus, by blending the best of contemporary educational thinking with the finest traditions in British independent schooling.

Charterhouse Lagos is bringing not just the brand but the same standard of education you will get from a British school in the UK immersed in the Nigerian culture thereby giving their students the best of British education in a multicultural environment.”

For media inquiries and additional information, kindly contact +234 816 902 0645 or visit www.charterhouselagos.com.

About Charterhouse Lagos

Charterhouse Lagos is a prestigious institution in Lagos, Nigeria, offering a world-class education that combines centuries-old British independent school traditions with contemporary teaching methodologies.

The school’s mission is to inspire and empower young people to be leaders in a digital generation, innovators committed to community involvement, and achieve a balance of academic excellence and personal well-being.