The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather forecast indicating the likelihood of dust haze and thunderstorms occurring from Monday through Wednesday across the nation.

According to NiMet’s Weather Outlook, which was released in Abuja on Sunday, the forecast for Monday includes the expectation of dust haze with visibility ranging from 1km to 3km in the northern region.

Additionally, localized visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m is anticipated in some areas. Thunderstorms are also expected later in the day, particularly in parts of Taraba state.

In the North Central states, visibility values are expected to range between 2km to 5km due to suspended dust, with thunderstorms predicted in various regions, including the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Plateau, and Benue states during the afternoon and evening. In the southern states, thunderstorms are expected during the morning hours.

What NiMet’s Weather Outlook said:

“There is prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state later in the day.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Niger states in the morning while visibility values are expected to be between 2km to 5 km over the North Central states due to the dust in suspension.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and Benue states in the afternoon and evening.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Delta and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.“

NiMet’s forecast for Tuesday

For Tuesday, NiMet foresees moderate dust haze with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km in the northern region. Thunderstorms are expected in several areas, including parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Niger, Kogi, and Kwara states.

In the Southern region on Tuesday, there is a prediction of cloudy mornings with prospects of thunderstorms and rains in various states during the morning hours, followed by more thunderstorms later in the day.

“Cloudy morning is expected over the Southern region with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ogun, Edo, Oyo, Delta, Osun, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states,“ it said.

NiMet’s forecast for Wednesday

On Wednesday, NiMet anticipates moderate dust haze persisting in the northern region throughout the forecast period. In the North Central region, there will be intervals of sunshine during the morning hours, followed by thunderstorms later in the day in certain areas.

The Southern region is expected to experience cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine in the morning, with thunderstorms anticipated later in the day.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue and Nasarawa states. Cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are anticipated over the Southern region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa states,“ it said.

Precautions for safety

NiMet issued a cautionary note, advising that moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flash floods, and the public should exercise caution, avoiding driving and walking through floodwaters.

Additionally, citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions, as strong winds may accompany the thunderstorms.

Disaster Risk Managers, agencies, and individuals are urged to proactively prepare to prevent loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

Airline operators are also advised to regularly check NiMet’s weather reports and alerts for effective operational planning.