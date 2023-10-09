The Lagos State Government has announced the re-opening of Ladipo, Oyingbo, Alamatu Ologede and Ile-Epo markets.

The state government said that the re-opening of these markets which were shut due to environmental issues, followed full compliance with requisite conditions.

This disclosure is contained in a post made on Monday, October 9, 2023, by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Wahab, who has been on an environmental enforcement drive that has led to the shutting down of various markets and the demolition of shanties across the state since the resumption of duty, noted that subsequent violations will attract the permanent closure of these markets.

What the Commissioner is saying

Wahab in his post said,

‘’ Ladipo, Oyingbo, Alamutu Ologede, and Ile Epo markets re-opened following full compliance with requisite conditions.

‘’Subsequent violations will attract permanent closure.’’

Implementation of stringent conditions

Confirming the re-opening of these markets, the Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, noted the importance of stringent compliance measures in safeguarding public health and shielding residents against future health crises.

Gbadegesin said that the re-opening of the markets followed full compliance with requisite conditions.

He said, “Following extensive renovations and compliance measures including, the implementation of stringent conditions and a written mandatory undertaking for reopening, Ladipo Market, Oyingbo Market, Alamutu Ologede Market, and Ile-Epo Oke Odo Market, have been reopened today for business transactions.’’

The LAWMA CEO emphasised that the re-opened markets had to comply with a set of mandatory conditions listed for them prior to resuming operations.

Gbadegesin said, “These conditions include providing a designated waste point; installation of block work fence and platforms for the placement of double dino bins; procurement of double dino bins for waste containerisation; commitment to putting in place sustainable market waste policing to guarantee constant cleanliness of the market environment

“Enforce proper waste disposal regulations; engagement of bin keepers; collaboration with accredited PSP operators for timely evacuation.

“Prompt payment of waste bills, as well as dislodging Street traders from road medians and setbacks and preventing unauthorised vending.’’

According to him, a filthy market is a breeding ground for terrible diseases like cholera, typhoid, Lassa fever, ebola, malaria and others.

Stiffer sanctions attract permanent closure

He stressed that the state cannot stand by and watch some markets expose the people of Lagos State to such conditions which are clearly avoidable if they do the right things.

Gbadegesin said, “We want to make it abundantly clear, that any future violations will attract stiffer sanctions, including the permanent closure of the offending market.’’

He implored the executive members of markets in the state to live up to their responsibilities, urging traders to be public-minded by being hygienic in their trading activities, as that would be usually beneficial to them and their customers.

He added that, local government authorities would be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring market operations’ adherence to set conditions.

He urged members of the public to play a pivotal role in this process by promptly reporting any observed lapses in sanitation to LAWMA.

He reminded markets around the state that LAWMA’s zero tolerance policy for reckless waste dumping in markets was still on course, warning that defaulting markets risked closure and heavy fine.