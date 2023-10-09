The Labour Party has reiterated its denial of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) claim that their governorship candidate has transferred support to APC’s Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Speaking to newsmen in Lokoja on Sunday, Idakwo Emmanuel, the State Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, dismissed the notion as mere propaganda.

He asserted that the party’s organizational framework and its members remain firmly in place.

He further said that the established parties are pushing these propagandas because they are worried about the organic movement the Labour Party is enjoying in the state.

He said,

“Labour Party has been caught up in a repeated set of propaganda going around social media that 21 local government chairmen of the party in Kogi State decamped to APC, and that the governorship candidate of Labour Party Barrister Adejoh Okeme is planning to collapse the structure of Labour Party for APC.

“Idakwo asked newsmen how the same set of 21 LGA chairmen decamp to APC 3 times, with the same people in the photos making the rounds he asked.

Some time ago before the presidential election, we saw such a rumour making the rounds, last month the same rumour, and just yesterday we had the same set of individuals in photos making such rounds.

“In Kogi State today, the only news both the ruling party APC and other political parties have to put out is that either a group of Obidient movement is giving them support or members of Labour Party are decamping to their party.

“This is the only selling point of political parties in Kogi State, and this is because they know that the Labour Party movement is organic and set to liberate the good people of the state.”

Stating that the Labour Party remained focused on emerging the winner in the forthcoming election, Emmanuel said that the party’s manifesto is void of ethnic or religious sentiments, both bordering on the real issues affecting the lives of Kogi indigenes.

“Labour Party is focused on issues that will rescue the good people of the state, but it’s no secret that the ruling party and other opposition parties try to use propaganda and fake news to deceive and distract the followers, supporters and members of labour party.

“Mr. Adejoh Okeme has his eyes fixed on the goal of restructuring the state and no level of propaganda will stop us from moving this state from consumption to a productive and prosperous state.

“Labour Party agenda is void of ethnicity and religious differences, and for a fact, a productive Kogi is possible and achievable with the mandate of Okeme/Hamza”, he added.