The Federal Government’s announcement on Friday stated that it will begin wheat cultivation on over 70,000 hectares of land when the dry season arrives in November.

An expected harvest of 875,000 metric tonnes is forecasted from the cultivation, with the intention of storing this yield in the national food reserves.

Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, shared this information during a briefing held in Abuja, which centered on the future of agriculture in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the immediate priority actions would continue until the end of 2023, saying,

“Implementation of the dry season wheat production is starting in November 2023 as part of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket projects funded by the African Development Bank.

“Under this scheme, the target is to produce wheat on over 70, 000 hectares across the wheat production zone of the country, with an expected yield of 875,000 metric tonnes for our food reserves.

“Blending of appropriate fertilizers to support this year’s dry season farming while making provisions for next year farming season well in advance; providing train-the-trainer for extension agents involved in dry season farming in collaboration with wheat producing states and other partners such as flour mills.”

More on the Story

Speaking further, Kyari outlined the ministry’s key focus areas, centered around integration, sustainability, and resilience in the face of its challenges.

He said that these spanned the immediate, short, medium, and long term.

“The most pressing actions we are currently handling is preparation for the next dry-season farming beginning from November.

“To this end, some preparatory activities have been carried out, and many others are at the advanced stage,” he said.

The minister said that arrangements were also at an advanced stage for dry-season farming of rice, maize, and other horticultural crops.

He said that the ministry would hold the National Agriculture and Food Security Summit in November to bring all stakeholders together for the development of a National Action Plan for Food Security.