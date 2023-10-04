The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a significant alert regarding a potential decrease in visibility across several northern states in Nigeria.

This reduction in visibility is attributed to the presence of dust haze, which has traveled into the country from neighboring regions.

This information is contained in a statement signed by Mr Muntari Ibrahim, NiMet’s General Manager of Public Affairs on Wednesday in Abuja.

Origins of dust haze and visibility issues

According to the statement, the source regions for this dust haze include areas such as Chad, including locations like Faya-Largeau, Bol-Berim, Mongo, Abeche, and Ndjamena.

These regions have been reporting horizontal visibility issues, with dust haze causing poor visibility between 1000 meters and 3000 meters over the past 24 hours.

The situation is further compounded by strong winds that are facilitating the propagation of suspended dust particles into some states in the northern part of Nigeria.

As a result, the horizontal visibility in these states is expected to deteriorate even further.

Specifically, NiMet has highlighted the following states as being at risk of experiencing dust haze with moderate to poor visibility in the next 24 hours: Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa, Potiskum, and Maiduguri.

What the statement said:

“Diffa, Maine-Soroa, Goure, Bila, Maradi, Zinder, and Birni-n-Konni have been reporting dust haze in poor visibility between 1000m and 3000 m since the last 24 hours.

“Due to strong winds, the dust in suspension is expected to propagate to some states in the northern part of the country, which will further reduce horizontal visibility.

“There are prospects of dust haze (in moderate to poor horizontal visibility) over the northern parts of the country, especially over Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa Potiskum, and Maiduguri in the next 24 hours.”

Impact and precautions

In response to this alert, NiMet strongly advises members of the public to take necessary precautions.

The suspended dust particles in the atmosphere can have adverse effects on respiratory health, particularly for individuals with pre-existing respiratory ailments. Therefore, those with such conditions need to protect themselves and minimize exposure to the outdoor environment during these conditions.

“Airline operators are also advised to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“NiMet will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates, when necessary,” the statement added.