Tekedia Capital Syndicate, an African-focused investment syndicate, is inviting new members, as it begins the next investment cycle in October 2023.

Through Tekedia Capital Syndicate, hundreds of global citizens, Africans in diasporas and homelands, companies, investment clubs, angel clubs, etc., have invested in some of the leading startups in Africa and beyond.

Some of these companies have later joined Y Combinator and Techstars as well as raised millions of US dollars in follow-up funds.

The Syndicate invests in mainly technology-anchored companies and is sector-agnostic which means those companies could be operating in any industry, including finance, real estate, education, health, logistics, manufacturing, etc.

In the next cycle which will open in early October, ten companies will be participating, and these companies cover AI, cybersecurity, informal retail B2B, fintech, SaaS, etc., with a geographical spread which includes Guinea, Sweden, the US, Canada, Nigeria, and the UK.

To become a member of the Syndicate, a membership fee of US$1,000 or N550,000 naira is required. This payment covers four cycles; we typically do two cycles per year.

To join, click here, and register, via any of the payment options, including a local Naira bank account, Stripe, PayPal, and Flutterwave in your preferred currency. If you join our Syndicate, you will have access to member-exclusive demo days and investment opportunities.

Tekedia Capital Syndicate is coordinated by Prof Ndubuisi Ekekwe. The organization has dozens of companies in its portfolios, including Touch and Pay (Lagos Cowry Card, YC alum), Mecho Autotech (YC alum), OurPass (Techstars alum), TradeGrid (leading downstream oil trader), Cinderbuild (Africa’s #1 construction and building material marketplace), Bitmama/Changera (category-king in currency swap), Egoras (digital manufacturer), and Zeeh Africa (winner of BusinessDay App of the Year),

About Tekedia Capital Chairman:

Prof Ndubuisi Ekekwe invented and patented a robotic system which the United States Government acquired assignee rights. He holds two doctoral and four master’s degrees including a PhD from Johns Hopkins University, USA.

He earned an undergraduate degree from FUT Owerri where he graduated as his class’s best student. While in Analog Devices Corp, he co-designed an accelerometer for the iPhone.

A recipient of the IGI Global “Book of the Year” award, a TED Fellow, an IBM Global Entrepreneur, and a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, Prof. Ekekwe has held professorships at Carnegie Mellon University and Babcock University and served in the United States National Science Foundation Committee. Since 2009, the Chairman of Tekedia Capital has been writing in the Harvard Business Review.

About Tekedia Capital:

Tekedia Capital offers a speciality investment vehicle (or investment syndicate) that makes it possible for citizens, groups, and organizations to co-invest in innovative startups and young companies in Africa and beyond. Capital from these investing entities is pooled together and then invested in companies. For more, visit https://capital.tekedia.com/

Contacts:

Email: capital@tekedia.com

Website: https://capital.tekedia.com/

Phone/WhatsApp (Nnamdi): +234 806 880 2713

Direct Link to Register: https://capital.tekedia.com/course/fee/