The Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Lagos State Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has announced that Lagos State is set to have an array of year-end activities that will firmly establish it as the premier tourist destination for December.

Nairametrics learns that she shared this news during a meeting with a delegation representing the event organizers at the Ministry and expressed her enthusiasm and anticipation for promising development while emphasizing that it is an idea whose time has arrived.

The State Government, in partnership with the Ministry, is eagerly looking forward to collaborating with the organizers to make this vision a reality.

Earlier, Mr Israel Jaiye Opayemi, the Managing Director of Chain Reactions Africa and leader of the delegation mentioned that their team had embarked on a working visit to the Ministry to discuss plans for an unprecedented Shopping Festival in Nigeria scheduled to take place from December 8th to 15th in Lagos State.

Lagos, a hub for entertainment and commerce

He explained that the primary aim is to keep Lagos bustling with business, entertainment, and tourism around the clock, 24/7.

This initiative is expected to invigorate Lagos City with a blend of entertainment and commerce, potentially bolstering employment and driving economic growth in the State.

Over 1,000 merchants are set to participate, targeting both international and local tourists, luxury brands, designer labels, and MSMEs.

Opayemi detailed that the festival will unfold across various venues simultaneously, including Eko Atlantic, TBS, Ikeja City Mall, Palms Shopping Mall, and Festival Mall, offering seven days of non-stop activity.

Lagos will truly come alive 24/7, featuring performances by renowned artists like Wizkid, Asa, and Lagbaja, adding vibrancy and allure to the event.

Furthermore, Opayemi highlighted additional attractions throughout the week-long program, such as musical concerts, parties, fashion shows, dazzling fireworks displays, a diverse food court, and captivating film screenings.

According to her,

“Lagos will be awake 24/7, there will also be music by big musical brands like Wizkid, Asa, and Lagbaja among others to add colour and glamour to the event”.