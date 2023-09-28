The House of Representatives has called upon both the Federal Ministry of Power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to ensure the necessary funding is provided to complete the Okpai–Kwale Transmission Line Project in the Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of Delta State.

In 2021, TCN awarded a contract worth approximately N4.2 billion for the construction of a 132KV double-circuit transmission line. However, the project has been at a standstill for over a year due to fluctuations in pricing.

The call to finish the abandoned project came about following Member Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi’s motion on the House floor, representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani.

During his debate on the urgency of the matter, Ezechi emphasized that the Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency serves as the home to the 960 megawatts Okpai Independent Power Plant, which plays a vital role in supplying electricity to Anambra, Enugu, and Abuja. Consequently, it stands as a critical asset for the nation’s power distribution network.

Expressing concern, he pointed out that communities in the constituency, despite being home to significant power generation facilities and housing oil giants such as the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), continue to suffer from a lack of electricity, which adversely affects their socio-economic growth.

The lawmaker expressed worry that: “The project has experienced significant delays and has been stalled for over a year due to price variations, and despite formal requests by the contractor for additional funding to complete the project, it still remains uncompleted as all efforts have proved futile.”

He further stressed the need to place the electrification project in the constituency at the forefront, with the aim of mitigating the extensive hardships the residents have faced, despite their notable contributions to the power sector.

On their part, the House, upon the adoption of the motion, has decreed that the Committee on Power will assume the responsibility of overseeing and facilitating the resolution of any obstacles that may be impeding the timely completion of the project.

They said that it is imperative that the Committee on Power takes concerted action to ensure that any impediments, hindrances, or bottlenecks that have been identified as obstructing the progress of the project are effectively and comprehensively addressed.

This directive has been put in place with the primary objective of ensuring that the project proceeds without undue delay and is brought to its successful conclusion within the stipulated timeframe.