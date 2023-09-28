The Ministry of Labour has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu is set to announce a wage award to workers on Independence Day, stating,

“The report that President Bola Tinubu would announce a wage award to workers on Independence Day is untrue.”

This denial was conveyed through a statement released by Mr. Olajide Oshundun, Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement

The statement from the Ministry of Labour reads: “The attention of the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been drawn to reports circulating online claiming that the President will announce wage awards and palliatives to workers during his October 1st Independence Day speech.

“The report, which is said to have emanated from a purported interview with the Director of Information in the Ministry, claimed that a last-minute meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between the Federal Government and Labour to avert the proposed strike.

“We wish to categorically state that the report is false and misleading, as at no time did the Director of Information make such disclosure,” he said.

He urged the public to disregard the report, as it is “a total fabrication of an interview by the reporter to suit the narrative of the interests best known to the newspaper.”

The Ministry of Information does not speak for the President

Furthermore, the statement emphasizes that the Director of Information at the Ministry does not speak for the President, and he was not involved in writing the President’s speech, which would warrant him making any categorical statement on its content.

The director also stated, “If and when the Minister schedules a meeting with Labour, the public will be adequately notified through verified channels.”

In conclusion, he advised the newspaper in question to retract the story and maintain professionalism in its reporting to prevent misleading the public.