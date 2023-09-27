Babatunde Irukera, CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), confirmed on Tuesday that Chioma Egodi has been released following her arrest at the behest of Eriscofoods.

In his tweet on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, he stated, “FURTHER UPDATE: Ms. Chioma has been released on bail. Mutual commitments by both parties before the Police (to which FCCPC is not party), but @fccpcnigeria investigation continuing regardless.”

Chioma Egodi was detained after publishing a tomato paste review criticized by Eriscofoods as misleading.

Eriscofoods management, in a statement, accused Egodi of attempting to tarnish the company’s reputation with her Facebook post. They explained, “Our initial reaction was to ignore and disregard the post, which was obviously intended to mislead our esteemed customers and discredit the image of Erisco Foods Limited, as previously instigated by some elements and syndicates who are uncomfortable with our increasing market dominance as a leading indigenous manufacturer of 100% natural tomato pastes.”

However, Irukera, in a statement on the X platform, reassured society that “fair expressions would no longer be subjected to law enforcement.” He added, “Grateful for the restoration of Ms. Egodi’s liberty, but determined to ensure we never walk this path again.

“Criminality in commerce is an exception. Our society cannot endure under the threat or fear that fair expressions, when properly so, can become subject to law enforcement.”

Responding to a user’s inquiry on the X platform, Irukera emphasized that the woman’s release was an initial but urgent step. He highlighted that the fundamental issues leading to her arrest still need attention, irrespective of whether she reaches a mutually amicable resolution with the company.

“Her release was just a preliminary but urgent step. The fundamental issues of how this occurred remain and require attention. It doesn’t even matter if she comes to a mutually amicable resolution with the company. The underlying principle must be addressed; and we will!

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) intervened in the case after the arrest of Chioma Egodi by the Police for posting a negative review about an Erisco Foods product on Facebook.

The Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, did this in response to the social media outcry over the arrest. He said the Commission had set up a team to clarify the arrest and detention of the lady and activated the regulatory process to secure an explanation from Erisco Foods Ltd.

Egodi’s detainment followed her product review on Sept. 17, where she expressed her dissatisfaction on Facebook after using Nagiko Tomato Mix, one of the company’s products.