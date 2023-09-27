The Nigerian Government promised investors and stakeholders in the economy that the economy would pick up in less than 15 months due to reforms of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima in a meeting with the management of First Surat Group and top management of MTN Nigeria at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He added that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

Investment hub

In the statement released by the President, Shettima noted the need for local and foreign investors to make Nigeria their investment hub, urging MTN Nigeria to facilitate and spearhead digital mobile money and digital education, the statement added:

“He assured the company that the Federal Government was committed to removing all obstacles militating against businesses.

“The vice president promised that Nigeria’s economy would pick up massively in less than 15 months.

“He, therefore, urged the telecommunication giant to consider fast-tracking digital mobile money, as well as digital education in Nigeria.”

The Vice President also noted that Tinubu’s administration was willing to partner with various stakeholders in the quest to help boost the nation’s productivity base and generate rapid employment.

Agriculture

Shettima commended the professionalism of Surat Group, which runs Nizamiye Hospital, Nizamiye Foundation, as well as an array of educational institutions, adding that the group, with its 2,500 members of staff, caters for over 100,000 extended families and dependents.

The vice president, told the group that agriculture remained key to the Nigerian economy, adding:

” You may wish to consider divesting from the health and education sectors where you have distinguished yourself and delve into agric business where we have huge investment potential.

” I assure you that my principal is creating the right environment for businesses to thrive. Property rights will be enforced and no one will be deprived of their rights.

” We need foreign direct investment right now more than ever before. Reach out to us and we will support you to succeed,” he said.

He also urged that the days of double taxation and unnecessary bottlenecks be gone, adding that Tinubu’s policy on the ease of doing business would be carried to the latter.

” I have never seen anyone committed to revamping Nigeria’s economy like President Tinubu. Yes, we may be facing challenges but believe me, in no distant time the country will be better off for it.”

the MTN’s Chairman, Ernest Ndukwe and Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, assured that the telecoms firm remained committed to Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, adding that they would roll out the much-needed 5G network in Nigeria.