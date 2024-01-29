Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima has urged international development partners to increase their support for the Tinubu administration, emphasizing priority areas such as e-mobility, job creation, agriculture, food security, and the power sector.

Shettima made this call during a courtesy visit by Mr. Michael McNair, the Global Managing Director of the Tony Blair Institute, at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

He highlighted that addressing these priorities would contribute to tackling challenges, including security issues caused by terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry in the country.

The Vice President urged the Managing Director of TBI to support the Tinubu administration’s efforts to expand the use of e-vehicles for public transportation. The request included seeking expertise from TBI to enhance the adoption of this technology in Nigeria.

“I crave your indulgence to support us in e-mobility. We want your perspective and your input on the deployment and use of e-mobility, we want to adopt and adhere to global best practices,” he noted.

Shettima commended TBI’s partnership with Nigeria, highlighting its role in strengthening governance and gleadership in key areas like job creation, agriculture, and food security.

He underscored the need for the government to elevate the quality of governance, especially in light of the challenges posed by Nigeria’s expanding population.

“There is no magic wand beyond delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. Once we create jobs and engage the youths, the challenges of terrorism, kidnappings and banditry will be drastically curtailed,” the VP added.

In his remarks, Mr. Michael McNair, the Global Managing Director of the Tony Blair Institute, praised the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He highlighted Vice President Shettima’s positive impact at the World Economic Forum, emphasizing the country’s direction.

McNair visited Nigeria to assess TBI’s support for the new administration’s goals, expressing the Institute’s commitment to fostering growth in Africa, particularly Nigeria, and readiness to allocate extra resources to meet set objectives.

The meeting with the Vice President also included TBI Regional Director Ope-Oluwa Adejoro, TBI Country Director Joy Dariye, and senior executives Ahmed Ibrahim and Victor Adamu.