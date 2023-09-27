The Executive Director, of Commercial Banking, Hadiza Ambursa, Access Bank Plc has said that the bank’s investment in agribusiness is over N200 billion which has benefitted over 10,000 Agribusinesses.

Ambursa who stated this at the bank’s Agriculture and Development Desks press conference in Lagos noted that the investment cut across Small smallholder farms (SHFs), Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), organized farmer associations/cooperatives, and corporates that are financed under various Bank’s product and Government Schemes.

Food security

She noted that the support for these projects has had impacts such as an increase in food security, job creation, growth in customers’ businesses, and increased revenue.

Ambursa said that the bank’s agriculture desk is committed to supporting agribusiness to boost food security in the country.

CBN’s directive to banks

She said the bank has enhanced its Agriculture Desk for improved value for customers and stakeholders at large.

“The bank is at the forefront of Nigeria’s agricultural financing market segment to serve and support agribusinesses in Nigeria in line with the CBN’s directive to banks.

The Agriculture Desk serves as a specialized unit within the bank, charged with the responsibility of offering financial and advisory services and support to both prospects and existing players in the Agribusiness value chain, especially in the areas of Input and Supply, Primary Production, Storage, Processing, Marketing, Mechanization among others, to actualize the ‘From Farm to Table’ Policy thrust of the CBN which aligns with the Access Bank’s vision of contributing to the country’s achievement of sustainable food security,” she said.

Ambursa noted that Access Bank’s Agriculture Desk is the first of its kind in the Nigerian agricultural financing market segment to bridge the funding gap in Nigeria’s agricultural sector by promoting agribusiness activities through sustainable lending to customers.

She noted that the bank is committed to accelerating the growth of agribusiness and enhancing the livelihoods of farmers and agro-entrepreneurs.

“Access Bank provides tailored financial solutions that address the unique challenges faced by farmers, agribusinesses, and other stakeholders in the value chain with the value addition services including Provision of financial and advisory services, Market linkages to support sales, Capacity Building (with special focus on Women and Youth), Stakeholders’ engagement, Project Monitoring, and Reporting,” she said.

“The Agriculture Desk is not only about financing; it’s about driving transformational change within the agricultural landscape. Our commitment extends beyond monetary support to encompass capacity building, technology adoption, and market access for our clients.

“The Agriculture Desk’s track record has been built on partnerships with key stakeholders, including government agencies, international organizations, and industry associations. This collaborative approach has reinforced our reputation as a reliable driver of growth in Nigeria’s agricultural sector,” she added.