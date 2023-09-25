In an era where managing our finances and securing our financial future has never been more crucial, many of us find ourselves struggling to do so.

It’s a daunting task, especially for those of us who can barely stick to a skincare routine, let alone create and stick to a budget.

If you’ve ever felt like you’re doing something wrong when it comes to your finances, rest assured, you’re not alone. The key to solving your savings woes may lie in understanding and tailoring your approach to your unique “money personality.”

Every one of us has a distinct money personality, and these personalities can reveal a lot about how effectively we’re managing our savings.

Even if you’re not striving to amass a significant nest egg for major investments like property or retirement, understanding your money habits is crucial.

It can help you identify and address problematic tendencies that might come back to haunt you in the future.

So, whether you’re a natural saver, a spontaneous spender, a meticulous planner, a cautious investor, a generous giver, or a carefree avoider, understanding your money personality can empower you to make more informed financial decisions.

It’s a step toward achieving financial stability and securing your future, all while embracing your unique approach to managing money.

After all, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to finances, and recognizing and respecting your money personality is the first step on your journey to financial success.

The Avoider

For the financially avoidant, saving isn’t second nature. Money conversations can make you tune out. But burying your head in the sand won’t get you anywhere. Money matters should stay illuminated.

Rather than keep avoiding facing the facts, consider a playful approach. To stay engaged, adopt enjoyable spending habits that double as financial check-ups.

Enter the No-spend Challenge. Pick an area like clothes, dining out, or drinks, and cut them for a week.

Then, stash the money you’d typically splurge on those into savings. It’s an exciting way to take control without sacrificing essentials. Don’t let avoidance darken your financial path light it up with savvy spending and saving.

The Compulsive Spender

Do you get an adrenaline rush from those doorstep deliveries? Enjoy indulging beyond your means? Treating yourself is essential, especially during times when online splurges provide solace. Yet, moderation is key.

Psychologist Mario Weick from Durham University explores how forward-thinking can rein in compulsive spending. “The benefits of saving money unfold over time, so focusing on future goals makes saving easier. Prioritizing the present may fuel more spending. Therefore, strengthening your savings involves making it easy, social, and enjoyable.”

For compulsive spenders, you can get ahead by having an untouchable account with a strict spending cap. Allocate a portion of your income to a fixed savings account.

This prevents impulsive spending, creating a barrier to unwarranted deductions from your bank balance. Take control and make saving just as thrilling as those doorstep deliveries.

The compulsive saver

On the opposite end of the financial spectrum are the ultra-frugal individuals. If you’re a compulsive saver who never allows yourself any disposable income or the joy of spending, it might be time to reassess your financial habits.

Psychologist Mario Weick suggests that neither extreme spending nor extreme frugality guarantees happiness. Uncontrolled spending can lead to guilt and debt, while excessive frugality can burden you with constant money worries.

Clare Framrose’s financial advice emphasizes the importance of accounting for “fun” spending. “Find a balance between spending and savings”, she advises.

Allocate a portion of your budget each month for fun a sum dedicated to indulging yourself and nurturing your internal happiness.

Money can’t buy happiness, but treating yourself occasionally can lift your spirits instantly, whether through a delightful dinner, a long-desired bag, or a special cocktail.

The risk taker

Life without risk might be dull, but reckless money choices can lead to trouble. If you regularly embrace financial risks without assessing the consequences, it’s time for a rethink.

Risk-takers chase fleeting highs triggered by dopamine release in the brain. Pleasure and thrills abound, but long-term pain looms.

To rein in these impulses, consider setting financial boundaries with an advisor.

Stay vigilant and consider saving in a fixed account. It acts as a safety net, signaling when to stop spending, and helping you maintain financial stability while embracing life’s occasional risks.

The saver-splurger

Do you often begin the month with good intentions but find yourself overspending by the end? If this sounds familiar, you’re a saver-splurger a category many of us “not-bad-but-not-great with money” folks belong to. While you’re not an avoider and might even have a budget, it’s time for a different approach to financial planning.

Remember, a budget only works if you stick to it! A micro-budgeting approach can help. Instead of planning your finances monthly, consider breaking it down into weekly spending points.

This way, saver-splurgers can stay on track, avoiding last-minute struggles before payday. It’s about maintaining financial control throughout the month.