The Federal Ministry of Works clarified on Sunday that contrary to reports in the media, it had not yet granted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway construction project to any company.

Instead, it has initiated discussions with Hitech regarding this matter according to reports from NAN.

According to a statement issued by Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, Director of the Press and Public Relations Unit at the Federal Ministry of Works, media reports suggesting that the project had already been awarded are inaccurate.

She emphasized that the statement attributed to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, is “completely false and misleading.”

“The general public should take note and be properly informed. The Federal Government has recently commenced initial discussions with the engineering company, HITECH, concerning this project. A subsequent meeting is being contemplated to further assess the feasibility of entrusting the project to them.”

“The ministry has not issued any such contract nor entered into any contractual agreement with any company in connection to this matter.”

“As a result, media organizations are urged to verify their information with the Federal Ministry of Works before disseminating inaccurate information to the public.”

“We must exercise greater diligence in our journalistic endeavours, as the ministry consistently values the fair and positive coverage of its policies and initiatives.”

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported a statement by the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi said contracts for the Lagos-Calabar superhighway have been awarded to Hitech Construction.

The Minister further stated the project would be executed and funded under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) and would be tolled upon completion.

During the meeting, the consultant for Hitech Construction company Nicholas Rizk noted that the chosen construction methods were best suited for Nigeria’s environment.

He also said the project will link the Southeast, the Niger Delta, and the Southwest coast together.