The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed plans to construct two expansive super-highways via a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, revealed this strategic move during a press briefing with State House Correspondents in Abuja, following a crucial meeting with President Bola Tinubu according to reports from NAN.

The proposed superhighways are set to connect major economic hubs, with one extending from Abuja to Lagos, while the other links Port Harcourt to Lagos.

Minister Umahi expressed confidence in the successful execution of these projects, citing strong commitments from key stakeholders within a reasonable timeframe.

Funding for projects

In addition to the superhighway plans, Minister Umahi discussed the need to secure adequate funding for road projects.

He emphasized the need to prevent unnecessary cost overruns and specification variations. The Minister underscored the importance of engaging the National Assembly to ensure sufficient funding for projects that directly benefit the public.

Protracted road projects

Drawing attention to the issue of protracted road projects, Umahi revealed that he has urged President Tinubu to consider terminating projects that have lingered for over a decade due to inadequate funding.

This move aligns with the government’s commitment to efficient project execution and resource allocation.

Mr. Dave Umahi assured Nigerians that the previous administration’s initiatives would not be abandoned, reiterating the government’s resolve to complete projects inherited from past administrations.

Notably, the Tinubu administration has taken on a substantial legacy, cyomprising 2,604 projects valued at N14 trillion, covering an extensive 18,000 kilometres of road infrastructure.

A commitment to disburse N4 trillion of this total has been secured.

Use of concrete for road construction

Additionally, the government is dedicated to advancing the use of reinforced concrete for road pavements across the nation.

Reinforced concrete is renowned for its ability to withstand heavy loads, including the weight of large vehicles, with minimal deformation, offering extended service life without significant maintenance.

Umahi further emphasized that the adoption of reinforced concrete paves the way for leveraging local materials and reducing dependency on imported components, a common source of contract variations in Nigeria.

Remedial works on the third mainland bridge

Addressing concerns about structural defects on the Third Mainland Bridge, Minister Umahi assured the public that remedial work has already commenced.

As part of safety measures, articulated vehicles have temporarily been prohibited from using the bridge.