The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, through his business support initiative, Ojaja More, has contributed N250 million to support Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Osun State.

This disclosure was announced by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ojaja More, Orioye Gbayisemore, in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Akure, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Gbayisemore revealed that the Ojaja More scheme was set up by the Ooni to increase the socio-economic lifestyle of Nigeria, especially residents of Osun State, as well as to promote Made-in-Nigeria products.

Progress of the Ojaja More scheme

Ojaja More, which was established in 2022, has supported over 350 MSMEs in Osun State to date, particularly vendors.

Gbayisemore words:

“We have over 350 MSMEs who are our vendors and we have created a market for them to supply their goods and we have conducted compliance training and assessment for beneficiaries with the support of some government agencies.

“Within one year, the business has turned around the face of retail business and has created an environment for modern trade and also increased the social economic lifestyle of the people in Osun State, especially the ancient city of Ife.”

Next steps

The MD and CEO of Ojaja More disclosed that, in line with the Ooni of Ife’s core mandate to promote made-in-Nigeria, the Ojaja More initiative would extend to other parts of the country.

Gbayisemore revealed that MSMEs in Akure and Lagos are next to benefit from this scheme as Ojaja More is set to open new branches in these places.