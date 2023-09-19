Mr Sune Krogstrup, the Ambassador of Denmark to Nigeria, has expressed his country’s commitment to increase investment and provide support for Nigeria’s efforts in developing its renewable energy sector.

This disclosure was made by Ambassador Krogtrup during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, affirming Denmark’s readiness to assist Nigeria in its transition towards green energy.

Denmark’s commitment to Nigeria’s green energy advancement

Highlighting Denmark’s prominent role in the global renewable energy sector, Ambassador Krogstrup stressed their willingness to aid Nigeria in its quest for a more sustainable future, particularly in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

He noted Denmark’s expertise in green technology and its dedication to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Nigeria has set ambitious emissions reduction targets as well, and Ambassador Krogstrup emphasized the importance of attracting investment and technology to achieve these goals.

His words:

“Denmark has a lot to offer Nigeria in terms of green technology and know-how aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We in Denmark, are among the global front runners when it comes to developing and implementing new technology, green technology that supports a green transition.

“We are very ambitious in terms of the green transition; the Danish ambition is to make sure to reach climate neutrality by 2050. Nigeria has also committed itself to some very ambitious targets for reducing its emissions.

“And much needs to be done in terms of bringing in investments and technology.”

Ambassador’s Call for Bold Action in Nigeria’s Energy Transition

Ambassador Krogstrup underscored the necessity for Nigeria to take bold steps and demonstrate political determination in implementing its Energy Transition Plan (ETP), launched by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in August 2022, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, eliminate energy poverty, and stimulate economic growth.

“I think that the energy sector is key in this regard. Bold and ambitious steps need to be taken from the Nigerian side if you are to reach the very ambitious targets.

“And of course, Denmark, along with a number of other international partners are ready to support Nigeria on that journey in the form of investments, cooperation and collaboration, government to government,” he said.

Ambassador Krogstrup emphasized the significance of a sustainable transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy to combat climate change and promote cleaner energy sources.

He reassured that Denmark would continue to collaborate and strengthen its partnership with Nigeria, particularly in areas of shared interest.