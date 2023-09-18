President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the elder brother of the running mate to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, as the Special Adviser (Political) in the Office of the Vice President.

This was made known on Monday, September 18, 2023, by Baba-Ahmed through a post on his official X (Twitter) account where he stated this is not the time to sit on the fence or criticizing when you can be useful for your country.

Baba-Ahmed, who is also the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), said he was honoured to be given the chance to contribute to nation building.

This is coming barely a month after President Bola Tinubu appointed Professor Tahir Mamman, the former Vice Chancellor of the University owned by Peter Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, as the Minister of Education.

What he is saying

He posted, “It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP.

“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country around. I am honoured and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria.”

