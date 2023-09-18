Hakeem Muri Okunola has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu, a statement from the Presidency confirms.

Mr. Hakeem Okunola had served as the Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos State, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State.

Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25 years of experience in law and public service to his new role as Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu.

His appointment comes on the same day the President nominated Jamila Bio Ibrahim as Minister for Youth and Ayodele Olawande as Minister of State for Youth.

Brief Profile of Hakeem Muri Okunola

Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola is a seasoned professional who was born in Lagos Island on 7th January 1972.

He holds a Law degree from Lagos State University and a Master’s in International Business Law from the University of London.

His career includes legal practice, serving as Company Secretary / Legal Adviser at Ibile Holdings Limited, and as Personal Assistant to former Lagos State Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In government roles, he excelled as the Executive Secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee and later as Permanent Secretary, streamlining land administration and improving efficiency.

In 2015, he became Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, where he initiated vital reforms, strengthened social welfare, and enhanced child protection systems.

Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola is an active member of professional and social clubs and was appointed the 21st Head of Service of Lagos State in December 2018.

His interests include sports and water activities, and he enjoys a fulfilling family life.